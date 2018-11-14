

CTV Montreal





The federal government is once again warning Quebec about a two-tiered health care system.

In August the federal Health Ministry warned then-Quebec minister Gaetan Barrette that it was unfair for patients in Quebec to have medical tests done at private clinics.

In a letter, the federal ministry said that was allowing rich people to bypass lineups and violating federal health regulations, which insist medical services be based on health needs, not the ability to pay.

Now Quebec's new Health Minister Danielle McCann has to deal with the file, and she said that for the moment, she will allow the status quo to continue.

McCann said Quebec will also tell the federal government to butt out of a provincial issue.

"We will discuss with [Federal Health Minister Ginette] Petitpas-Taylor, I've talked to her already, generally, and what we will put forward is that Health is a competency of Quebec, of the province. And we want to maintain access to all Quebecers so we will work to reinforce the public system but In the meantime we will not close any doors in terms of access," said McCann.

McCann pointed out that Ottawa has set a deadline of April 1, 2020 to stop the practice.

In the meantime, Quebec is paying private clinics to conduct tests that are normally done at hospitals and clinics, effectively bringing them into the public sphere to reduce waiting times for patients with costs paid for by RAMQ.

This is not the first time the federal government has threatened to reduce transfer payments because of medical issues.

In January 2017 the provincial government forced doctors to stop selling vaccines and other medical supplies, and ordered them to stop charging patients "accessory fees" to insert Intra Uterine Devices or to give shots.

That was done because Ottawa said it would withhold tens of millions of dollars worth of transfer payments.

But as a result many doctors stopped giving vaccinations altogether, saying they could not afford to absorb the costs associated with storing and providing materials.

Some patients also stopped getting vaccinations because it became awkward to visit a doctor's office multiple times to get a prescription, have it filled, and then to get injected.