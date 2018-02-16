

CTV Montreal





If you have an opinion about how to control dangerous dogs in Montreal, get ready to have your say.

The city has announced a series of public consultations.

The goal, says the Plante administration, is not to target one type of dog; the city has already repealed the controversial pit bull ban and muzzle bylaw put in place by the former administration.

The city is now moving ahead with plans to revamp the bylaw, and focus on how to deal with all kinds of dangerous dogs.

The administration plans to start with citizen consultations: they're inviting Montrealers to a series of four different public meetings between now and March 4.

There is also an online survey.

The city says there are about 110,000 dogs in Montreal and they want to focus on all of them, not just one breed.

“We don't want to make it about pit bulls,” said city councillor Craig Sauve, who is the spokesperson for animal issues. “(We want) a larger approach…. We know that Labradors bite, St. Bernards, we know that any type of dogs bite, really. How do we make better owners in Montreal?”

The new, revamped bylaw would ideally be passed by June.