Half of Quebec nursing students fail September licensing exam, probe launched
Quebec nursing student Jennifer Gunville was left in shock after she found out she had failed her licensing exam.
Gunville is among the roughly 50 per cent of nursing students in the province who failed their written exam in September.
The oversight body for Quebec professional orders -- Office des professions du Quebec -- has launched an investigation into the matter after receiving 27 complaints.
Quebec's professional nursing order -- Ordre professionnel des infirmieres et infirmiers du Quebec -- is blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the dismal results and said the exam has remained unchanged for the last couple of years.
The preceding exam, in March 2022, had a 71 per cent success rate, while the exam in September 2021 had an 81 per cent pass rate.
Isabelle Dumaine, president of a union representing Quebec nurses, says she doesn't know why September's failure rate is so high but says she doesn't think it's related to the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 15, 2022.
