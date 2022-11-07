Quebec nurses' union negotiates: no to mandatory overtime, yes to nurse-patient ratios

As part of its negotiations with Quebec, a nurses' union is asking for the elimination of mandatory overtime and the use of private employment agencies.

It is also demanding the government commit to adopting a law on nurse-patient ratios.

In terms of salaries, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) is demanding the consumer price index (CPI) plus a 4 per cent increase for the year 2023, the CPI plus 4 per cent in 2024 and the CPI plus 4 per cent in 2025. It is also asking for a catch-up increase for the current year, because of inflation.

The FIQ is also asking for the option to work a full-time position over four days instead of five.

It is also demanding improvements to vacations and the way schedules are posted.

The union represents 76,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other professionals which comprises the vast majority of those categories of health-care workers.

The FIQ is not part of the common front, however, and will therefore conduct its own negotiations with the Quebec government.

The public sector collective agreements will expire on March 31. Quebec is expected to table its offers in the next few weeks, and then negotiations should begin after the holidays.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 7, 2022.