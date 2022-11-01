Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis

Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion

A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.

