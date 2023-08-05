Haggis heroes: Muir's Bakery in overdrive ahead of Montreal Highland Games

It's one of the busiest times in their calendar: Muir's Bakery in Maxville, Ont. has been cooking up a storm ahead of Sunday's Montreal Highland Games, preparing haggis and Scottish meat pies.

A former fixture of Verdun, the bakery moved to Maxville in 1996, a 75-minute drive west of Montreal.

The Scottish family business has been making old-fashioned delicacies for almost 100 years.

