Habs winger Cole Caufield Named NHL Rookie of the Month for March

Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield (22) celebrates with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Joel Edmundson (44) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Canadiens Cole Caufield (22) celebrates with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Joel Edmundson (44) after scoring against the Ottawa Senators during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, March 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil

Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon