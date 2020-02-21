Habs send Mete and Ouellet back to Montreal for medical treatment
Dallas Stars' Jason Dickinson (18) moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price as Canadiens' Victor Mete (53) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, February 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughe
MONTREAL -- Canadiens' head coach Claude Julien confirmed on Friday that defenders Victor Mete and Xavier Ouellet have returned to Montreal for re-evaluation by the club's medical team.
Mete suffered a foot injury Tuesday in Detroit blocking a shot, while Ouellet suffered a concussion during Thursday's game in Washington.
The Laval Rocket hosts the Manitoba Moose on Friday evening. The Habs may recall a defender from the Rocket after the game.
Mete has accumulated 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 51 games this season. Ouellet was recalled by the Habs on February 6. He played in seven games.
The Canadiens face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.