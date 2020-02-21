MONTREAL -- Canadiens' head coach Claude Julien confirmed on Friday that defenders Victor Mete and Xavier Ouellet have returned to Montreal for re-evaluation by the club's medical team.

Claude Julien confirme que Mete et Ouellet sont retournés à Montréal pour être évalués par les médecins de l’équipe.



Mete suffered a foot injury Tuesday in Detroit blocking a shot, while Ouellet suffered a concussion during Thursday's game in Washington.

The Laval Rocket hosts the Manitoba Moose on Friday evening. The Habs may recall a defender from the Rocket after the game.

Mete has accumulated 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in 51 games this season. Ouellet was recalled by the Habs on February 6. He played in seven games.

The Canadiens face the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.