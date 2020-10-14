MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have awarded a two-season contract extension with an average annual value of US $2.875 million to goaltender Jake Allen.

The Habs acquired Allen from the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 2, in return for a third and seventh-round pick.

Canadiens sign goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension.#GoHabsGo https://t.co/KwQmhlgPVT — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 14, 2020

The Habs will pay Allen $4.35 million this season, as he is in the last year of a four-season, $17.4 million contract signed with the Blues on July 1, 2016.

He, therefore, accepted a significant drop in salary, while accepting the backup role to Carey Price with the Canadiens.

Allen, 30, played 24 games with the Blues in 2019-20, posting a 12-6-3 record, a goals-against-average of 2.15, and a save rate of .927.

The Fredericton-native has played in 289 career NHL games, all with the Blues, who selected him in the second round, 34th overall, in the 2008 Draft.

His record is 148-94-26 since his debut in the NHL. In his career, Allen has a GAA of 2.50 and a save rate of .915.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.