Advertisement
Habs offer a two-season contract extension to backup goalie Jake Allen
Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson (70) is stopped by St. Louis Blues' goalie Jake Allen (34) as Colton Parayko (55) defends during second period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Edmonton on Friday, August 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens have awarded a two-season contract extension with an average annual value of US $2.875 million to goaltender Jake Allen.
The Habs acquired Allen from the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 2, in return for a third and seventh-round pick.
The Habs will pay Allen $4.35 million this season, as he is in the last year of a four-season, $17.4 million contract signed with the Blues on July 1, 2016.
He, therefore, accepted a significant drop in salary, while accepting the backup role to Carey Price with the Canadiens.
Allen, 30, played 24 games with the Blues in 2019-20, posting a 12-6-3 record, a goals-against-average of 2.15, and a save rate of .927.
The Fredericton-native has played in 289 career NHL games, all with the Blues, who selected him in the second round, 34th overall, in the 2008 Draft.
His record is 148-94-26 since his debut in the NHL. In his career, Allen has a GAA of 2.50 and a save rate of .915.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.