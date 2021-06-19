MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens may have defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime to take a 2-1 lead in their Stanley Cup semifinal series, but the tricolore won't want to copy that blueprint in the next one.

The bleu-blanc-rouge were largely dominated in terms of shots on goal and puck possession in the first two periods on Friday in Game 3 of the series.

It took a monumental blunder by Golden Knights shot-stopper from Sorel-Tracy Marc-Andre Fleury to allow Josh Anderson to tie the game late in the third period. Anderson went on to be the hero in overtime, scoring the winning goal.

"We're happy with the result last night, but we know we have to be much faster and more efficient in our play," said Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson, who took over bench boss duties from Dominique Ducharme in Game 3 after Ducharme tested positive for COVID-19.

"Carey Price has kept us in the game, but we can't rely on him every night," he added. "We have to support him as well. We'll have to make tactical adjustments. You always have to bring a different touch because the other team is always trying to adjust too. That's what makes the playoffs interesting and fun."

Richardson has been in the spotlight since Friday night when Ducharme had to go into seclusion following a positive test for COVID-19.

HABS SIGN LUKAS VEJDEMO FOR TWO YEARS

The Canadiens have signed forward Lukas Vejdemo to a two-year contract.

The team's management made the announcement in a news release on Saturday afternoon.

The deal, which is worth $750,000 for NHL games, will pay Vejdemo $215,000 in guaranteed salary. He will earn a salary of $175,000 in the AHL.

The 25-year-old Vejdemo recorded 13 points, including seven goals, in 27 games with the Laval Rocket during the 2020-2021 season.

The left-handed forward also had two goals and eight assists in 16 games with Sodertalje in the Swedish Elite League before coming to North America to begin his AHL season.

In his AHL career, Vejdemo recorded 29 goals and 32 assists in 140 games with the Laval Rocket. The Swedish forward also had one goal in seven games with the Canadiens.

Vejdemo was a third-round pick, 87th overall by the Canadiens in the 2015 NHL draft.