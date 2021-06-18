MONTREAL -- The Canadiens cashed in and cashed out, but finally managed to upset their rivals on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

Josh Anderson scored his second goal of the game 12:53 into overtime and Montreal defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup semi-final series.

The Canadiens lead the series 2-1. Game 4 will be played on Sunday in Montreal.

The NHL confirmed two-and-a-half hours before the start of the game that Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme had tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in isolation. Habs general manager Marc Bergevin said the length of Ducharme's absence was not yet known.

Assistant coach Luke Richardson led the Habs behind the bench. He was joined by assistant coach Alex Burrows and goaltending director Sean Burke.

Carey Price limited the damage in front of the Habs net and it took a mistake by Marc-Andre Fleury to allow Anderson to tie the game late in the third period.

Nicolas Roy and Alex Pietrangelo hit the target for the Golden Knights. Fleury made 24 saves.

Cole Caufield was the other goal scorer for the Habs, who lacked cohesion in the first two periods. Price turned aside 43 shots.

In the Golden Knights camp, forward Tomas Nosek was back in action after missing 13 games with an undisclosed injury. Patrick Brown was left out.

IMPROBABLE CONCLUSION

The Golden Knights quickly showed their intentions, firing the first 12 shots on goal of the game.

Alex Tuch had a great chance on a cross-ice pass from Pietrangelo, but he was denied by Price. Max Pacioretty was also frustrated on the return.

The Habs got their best chance of the period with less than six minutes left. Josh Anderson got around a rival and went for the net, but he couldn't complete the maneuver.

The game came alive early in the second period. Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb applied a hard check against Nick Suzuki in the neutral zone.

The visitors finally opened the scoring 3:16 into the game on their 22nd shot on goal. Roy took advantage of an Eric Staal gaffe and then caught Price in the act.

However, the Habs responded 38 seconds later. Caufield scored a spectacular goal on a breakaway.

Caufield came back a few minutes later, but Fleury made the save with his right pad.

On the same sequence, Tuch was able to get behind the Habs defense, but Price closed the opening between his legs in time.

The Golden Knights regained the lead after 2:22 of play in the third period. Pietrangelo beat Price with a low shot from the side of the net on a three-on-two attack.

Price kept the Habs in it after that, with three tough saves on lateral moves in a matter of minutes.

As Price began to look to the bench, the Habs tied the game with 1:55 left in regulation. Anderson took advantage of a Fleury gaffe behind his net and only had to push the puck into an abandoned net.

Anderson came back in overtime. He took advantage of a perfect set-up by Paul Byron on a breakaway by his teammate to close out the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 18, 2021.