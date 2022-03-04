Canadiens goalie Andrew Hammond sidelined with lower-body injury

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that goaltender Andrew Hammond has a lower-body injury.

Hammond was injured Thursday in the Habs’ 5-4 overtime win over the Calgary Flames. His name has been placed on the injured list, which means he will be sidelined for at least seven days.

Samuel Montembeault will defend the net in his place.

After four games with the Habs this season, Hammond is 3-0-0 with a 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage.

The 34-year-old veteran was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 12.

Andrew Hammond suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary and was placed on injured reserve.



Cayden Primeau was recalled on an emergency basis and will join the team in Edmonton today. pic.twitter.com/d2SbH16MfV — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 4, 2022

The Habs will visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Interim head coach Martin St. Louis said center Jake Evans will also miss the Oilers game due to an upper body injury.

Evans did not finish the game against the Flames. He was hit in the head with a shoulder by Brett Ritchie and was also hit in the face by more than one stick in the second period. He did not come out of the locker room after the second intermission.

Mathieu Perreault will return to the lineup to face the Oilers after being left out against the Flames.

The Habs have won six of their last seven games.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 4, 2022.