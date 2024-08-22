Habs captain Nick Suzuki hosts golf tournament to help service dog organization

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki normally sits beside his fellow NHL stars during news conferences, but on Thursday he was beside a four-legged star.

Nine-month-old Golden Retriever puppy Ruby is with the Asista Foundation, a non-profit that takes dogs from shelters and trains them to be service dogs.

Suzuki fostered the puppy during the off-season and was beside Ruby during the annual Heroes Golf Tournament in Ile Bizard.

"She came in and loved [fiancee] Caitlin [Fitzgerald] right away and really had a good connection right away," said Suzuki. "We almost didn't give her back. So yeah, it was fun."

The golf tournament benefitted Asista.

"I just saw all the good things they were doing," said Suzuki.

The Habs centre has been an ambassador for Asista for two years.

"We're happy to be associated with Nick and have days like today to be able to help the most people we can," said Asista vice-president of public affairs and communications John Agionicolaitis. "I think mental health in general is something that we don't talk enough about."

The foundation has over 102 dogs in service. Some work with people who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), autism and severe anxiety.

Others work at schools such as John Abbott College in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue.

"We train these dogs to work with a social worker or someone specialized at the school to respond to crisis situations with the dogs, to de-escalate situations from happening," said Agionicolaitis.

The golf tournament not only raises awareness but it helps cover the cost for the dogs.

"The raw cost of a service dog costs the foundation about $42,000, from the veterinary bills to the training to the accessories, to the vests, to the insurances," said Agionicolaitis.

While the day raised much-needed funds, it also gave Suzuki an excuse to spend more time with his furry friend Ruby before the Canadiens' training camp begins.