    • Guy Latraverse, the 'father of Quebec show business,' has died

    Guy Latraverse, left, holds up his honor award with a little help from Yvon Deschamps at the Adisq gala in Montreal, Sunday, October 27, 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Guy Latraverse, left, holds up his honor award with a little help from Yvon Deschamps at the Adisq gala in Montreal, Sunday, October 27, 2013.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

    Guy Latraverse, known in the arts community as the "father of Quebec show business," passed away on Saturday at 84.

    The Canadian Press confirmed the news with two independent sources.

    Latraverse launched the careers of a whole generation of artists, from singers who became legends to renowned comedians. He established himself in the cultural milieu as a young adult of 23, inventing the then non-existent profession of show producer.

    He set up a network of venues for his artists' tours, a route still used today. Among the artists he took under his wing were Claude Léveillée, Jean-Pierre Ferland, Robert Charlebois, Diane Dufresne, Louise Forestier and Yvon Deschamps, lists the Ordre national du Québec in its biography.

    In addition to his significant contributions to Quebec's cultural industry, Guy Latraverse was involved with the Revivre organization to demystify bipolar disorder, an illness from which he suffered. His mission was to encourage people with bipolar disorder to seek help.

    Guy Latraverse is survived by his wife Monique, his sisters Louise and Michèle, and his children Zoé, Rose, Simon and Monica. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 15, 2023. 

