Legendary hockey player Guy Lafleur is set to undergo a quadruple coronary bypass surgery, according to TSN 690 Radio sports host Tony Marinaro.

The storied for captain of the Montreal Canadiens will go into surgery Thursday. Lafleur turned 68 last week.

The athlete behind 518 goals and 1246 points in 14 seasons, helping the Habs win the Stanley Cup five times in the 1970s.

"Le Démon Blond" also played for the New York Rangers and the Quebec Nordiques.

Lafleur scored at least 50 goals in six consecutive seasons, starting in the 1974-75 season. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988.



