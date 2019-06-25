

The Canadian Press





Montreal Canadiens star Guy Carbonneau and longtime Canadian women's team star Hayley Wickenheiser and are two of six new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Carbonneau, a native of Sept-Iles, was the last captain of a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, doing so with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993. He also served as head caoch of the Habs from 2006 to 2009 and also served as president of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League Chicoutimi Saguenéens.





Congratulations on your induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame! #HHOF2019 pic.twitter.com/u5AbxUcav8 — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 25, 2019

Wickenheiser retired as the country's all-time leading scorer after 23 years on the national team. She now works as the assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., was one of the top players on four Olympic champion Canadian women's teams.



Congratulations on your induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame! #HHOF2019 pic.twitter.com/YEGMP9C3QC — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 25, 2019





Wickenheiser and Carbonneau are named in the player category, along with Russians Vaclav Nedomansky and Sergei Zubov.



Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a native of Beeton, Ont., and Boston College head coach Jerry York were selected in the builder category.

- With files from CTV Montreal