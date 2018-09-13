Featured Video
Gunshots in Villeray on Thursday evening
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 10:24PM EDT
On Thursday evening, gunshots were heard at Nicolas Tillemont Park on the corner of Villeray and des Erables streets.
Suspects in a car approached another group and opened fire.
The victims and suspects then fled the scene.
There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.
The SPVM's canine unit was at the scene following the incident.
Latest Montreal News
- PQ economic plan: a fever for freezing doctor's salaries
- Restaurant worker Frank Calise accused of sexually harassing teen coworker
- Gunshots in Villeray on Thursday evening
- Montreal's 20th homicide occurs in Ville-Marie on Thursday morning
- 13-year-old arrested for making social media threats against school