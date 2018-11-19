

CTV Montreal





Montreal police are investigating what they are calling an attempted murder that took place Sunday evening.

According to witnesses the occupants of two cars began firing at each other while near the intersection of Cremazie Blvd. and Iberville St. at 8:30 p.m.

Police rushed to the area and quickly located the casings of multiple bullets. A short time later paramedics notified police that a shooting victim was several blocks to the west, on Chabot St.

That man had been struck at least once in the upper body, and his car was riddled with bullet holes.

The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, and he has refused to answer questions from police officers about what happened.

Police also discovered another car, driven by a woman who happened to be in the area, had been struck by at least one bullet.

Officers spent the night checking surveillance video from cameras in the area and examining the intersection for clues.