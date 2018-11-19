Featured Video
Gunfire in Montreal injures one man, damages multiple cars
One man was shot in the upper body, and his car was struck several times by gunmen who opened fire at Cremazie & Iberville on Sunday Nov. 18, 2018
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 7:35AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 10:25AM EST
Montreal police are investigating what they are calling an attempted murder that took place Sunday evening.
According to witnesses the occupants of two cars began firing at each other while near the intersection of Cremazie Blvd. and Iberville St. at 8:30 p.m.
Police rushed to the area and quickly located the casings of multiple bullets. A short time later paramedics notified police that a shooting victim was several blocks to the west, on Chabot St.
That man had been struck at least once in the upper body, and his car was riddled with bullet holes.
The 25-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, and he has refused to answer questions from police officers about what happened.
Police also discovered another car, driven by a woman who happened to be in the area, had been struck by at least one bullet.
Officers spent the night checking surveillance video from cameras in the area and examining the intersection for clues.
