A group opposed to the new electric rail line was at the Quebec Court of Appeal Monday morning, asking the court to overturn a ruling that exempted the project from an environmental assessment.

At the time, it was felt there was not enough information to do a proper evaluation.

The Quebec government has since declared the project is in compliance with environmental regulations.

“The hearings themselves weren't full and transparent and that constitutional right that we had to be heard and to have recommendations from the BAPE on this matter were not respected,” said lawyer Campbell Stuart.

If the Court of Appeal agrees to hear arguments, the case could be heard within six months.