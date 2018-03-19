

CTV Montreal





Ground beef sold in Quebec and several other provinces is being recalled because of possible bacterial contamination.

The lean ground beef was prepared and packaged by Good Boucher and sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I.

The beef has has a best before date of March 19 or March 21, and was sold in packages of 285 grams or 510 grams.

The ground meat may be contaminated by E. coli 0157:H7, a deadly form of e. coli bacteria that can cause cramps, bloody diarrhea, or severe kidney failure. This is the same bacteria involved in a warning about romaine lettuce in December.

Food contaminated with the bacteria will not look or smell spoiled.

Anyone who has the beef in their home should throw it out.