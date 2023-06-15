Grand Prix rolls into Montreal along with thunderstorms

Formula 1 fans should get ready to break out their rain ponchos this weekend. The unsettled weather pattern that has been bringing scattered showers to Southwestern Quebec this week will continue into the Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.

The city is expecting to see thunderstorms fire up Thursday afternoon and again on Friday afternoon. Steadier rain is in the forecast for Saturday and scattered showers are expected to linger for race-day Sunday.

Three-day forecast for Montreal starting June 15, 2023.

Cooler air is also expected to move in for the weekend with daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday in the upper teens.

Meantime, a shift in the winds will bring smoke from wildfires further south.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued smog warnings into parts of the Laurentians, including Mont-Tremblant and a smog warning is back in effect through the Ottawa Valley.

Smog warning in Quebec for June 15, 2023.

The air quality in Montreal is expected to deteriorate. The air quality index for Thursday and Friday will be moderate but the air is expected to improve Friday night.

Futurecast for Quebec on June 15, 2023.

Drier weather should kick in by the middle of next week.

Seven-day forecast for Montreal beginning June 15, 2023.