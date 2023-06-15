Grand Prix rolls into Montreal along with thunderstorms
Formula 1 fans should get ready to break out their rain ponchos this weekend. The unsettled weather pattern that has been bringing scattered showers to Southwestern Quebec this week will continue into the Grand Prix weekend in Montreal.
The city is expecting to see thunderstorms fire up Thursday afternoon and again on Friday afternoon. Steadier rain is in the forecast for Saturday and scattered showers are expected to linger for race-day Sunday.
Three-day forecast for Montreal starting June 15, 2023.
Cooler air is also expected to move in for the weekend with daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday in the upper teens.
Meantime, a shift in the winds will bring smoke from wildfires further south.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued smog warnings into parts of the Laurentians, including Mont-Tremblant and a smog warning is back in effect through the Ottawa Valley.
Smog warning in Quebec for June 15, 2023.
The air quality in Montreal is expected to deteriorate. The air quality index for Thursday and Friday will be moderate but the air is expected to improve Friday night.
Futurecast for Quebec on June 15, 2023.
Drier weather should kick in by the middle of next week.
Seven-day forecast for Montreal beginning June 15, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Grand Prix rolls into Montreal along with thunderstorms
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The federal Liberals introduced new legislation today that would require the government to develop and share a plan every five years to help workers transition to a clean-energy economy.
'It's not all about the Gold Rush:' Yukoners share their thoughts on 125 years
As the territory commemorates 125 years, residents want to push the narrative that the Yukon is more than just the Klondike Gold Rush.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
Former Harvard morgue manager stole brains, skin and other body parts to sell them, indictment says
A former manager at the Harvard Medical School morgue, his wife and three other people have been indicted in the theft and sale of human body parts, federal prosecutors in Pennsylvania announced Wednesday.
Ontario's top court upholds convictions against Laura Babcock's murderers
Ontario's top court has upheld convictions against Dellen Millard and Mark Smich for killing a 23-year-old woman, marking back-to-back appeals dismissed this week against the multiple murderers.
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of U.S.-South Korea military drills
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Thursday, its neighbours said, in a resumption of weapons tests to protest just-ended South Korean-U.S. live-fire drills that it viewed as an invasion rehearsal.
Toronto
-
Man falls to death from window of Toronto hotel after police interaction
The SIU has been called in after a man fell to his death following an interaction with police in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.
-
Ontario's top court upholds convictions against Laura Babcock's murderers
Ontario's top court has upheld convictions against Dellen Millard and Mark Smich for killing a 23-year-old woman, marking back-to-back appeals dismissed this week against the multiple murderers.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
Girl sexually assaulted in Halifax Walmart: police
Police say a girl was sexually assaulted in a Halifax Walmart last weekend.
-
Woman dead, 10 homeless after house fire in western Nova Scotia
A woman is dead following a house fire in western Nova Scotia.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
'I was teary-eyed and full of joy': Mildmay couple celebrate $100K Encore win
A lotto win for a married couple from Mildmay, Ont. has been decades in the making, after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
Northern Ontario
-
Teen double stabbing suspects surrender in Sudbury, 16-year-old charged with murder
Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing surrendered overnight and a 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.
-
What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario
Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
-
Stolen Jeep torched in Calgary alley, police release video
Calgary police have released a video showing several men allegedly setting a stolen vehicle on fire in a Renfrew alley last month.
-
Masking will no longer be required at AHS facilities as of June 19
Alberta Health Services says continuous making will no longer be required at AHS facilities and continuing care contract sites as of June 19.
Kitchener
-
Section of Charles Street West reopens to traffic after crash
After weeks of repairs, a stretch of Charles Street West in downtown Kitchener has reopened to traffic.
-
Grad plans at Kitchener public school upset some families
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into tree
A 38-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. health-care crisis: Bigger bureaucracy, longer waits and calls for an overhaul
British Columbia's health-care bureaucracy is growing while the front line thins, prompting fresh calls for attention to physician recommendations and even a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.
-
Global salmon farm company with B.C. ties backs land-based aquaculture in Japan
The backing of a land-based salmon farm in Japan by a global company with ties to ocean fish farms in British Columbia has Indigenous and conservation groups calling on the federal government to accelerate its transition away from open-net farms.
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary mass killer Matthew de Grood's 'absolute discharge' appeal dismissed
The Alberta Court of Appeal has dismissed an application for an 'absolute discharge' from a Calgary man who stabbed five people to death at a house party in 2014.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
Windsor
-
Final two suspects arrested after violent downtown assault
Windsor police have arrested the final two suspects wanted in connection to an aggravated assault in the downtown core last month.
-
Car drives into Jackson Park flower bed
A vehicle crashed into a Jackson Park flower bed on Thursday morning.
-
One person displaced after Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the scene in the 2500 block of Gail Avenue near Somme Avenue around 9 p.m.
Regina
-
Crown presses Joseph Thauberger for true version of story that led to brother's death
The Joseph Thauberger murder trial resumed Wednesday with the accused on the stand for the second straight day.
-
Riders CEO says changes have been made to help address affordability issues for 2023
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will look to improve to 2-0 on the young Canadian Football League (CFL) season Friday night when they host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for their 2023 home opener. President and CEO Craig Reynolds says some changes have been made to make games more affordable.
-
City of Regina to provide portable washroom in Victoria Park
The City of Regina will provide a 24-hour portable washroom in Victoria Park, which is expected to primarily serve those living on the streets.
Ottawa
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
-
CTV News Ottawa wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV News Ottawa has won the Radio Television Digital News Association award for "Best Newscast" in a large market for coverage of the devastating derecho storm in May 2022.
-
Bill Carroll receives Lifetime Achievement Award
One of the biggest names in Canadian talk radio, Newstalk 580 CFRA's Bill Carroll, has been recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) for his contributions to the industry.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Sask. man seeks full refund after new Ford plagued by multiple issues
A Saskatchewan man says his new SUV has been the source of constant headaches and there appears to be no end in sight.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.