MONTREAL -- Quebec Solidaire (QS) is inviting citizens to continue demonstrating and writing to Housing Minister Andree Laforest and Premier Francois Legault to decry the housing crisis in the province.

The opposition party organized an "assembly of the evicted" on Saturday, which included spokesperson Manon Masse and the MNA responsible for the file, Andres Fontecilla.

They listened for more than an hour to the testimonies of representatives of organizations and citizens who have to fight with their landlords not to leave their housing.

Some suggested a moratorium on evictions during the pandemic and a registry of delinquent landlords.

Masse argued that the ten QS MNAs were taking this fight to the National Assembly, but, she said, it would not be enough to "turn the government machine around."

The party is therefore circulating a petition and has drafted a sample letter for citizens to sign and send to Minister Laforest and Premier Legault.

Masse also encouraged citizens to continue demonstrating to denounce the situation.

Several demonstrations organized by the Regroupement des comités logement et associations de locataires du Québec (RCLALQ) will take place on Saturday on the occasion of Tenants' Day in Montreal, Quebec City and St-Hyacinthe.

"It is by solidarizing, by collectivizing that we will be able to create a balance of power in front of this government which is, in my opinion, completely blocked, closed at the moment," said Masse. "Now, the floor is yours. What we want is to be able to hear you so we can continue to support you adequately."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.