MONTREAL -- Mattias Janmark got the ropes moving just 53 seconds after Cole Caufield scored the Habs' first goal and the Vegas Golden Knights led 3-1 over the Montreal team after 40 minutes of play Monday night at T-Mobile Arena in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup semifinals.

Janmark deflected an Alex Tuch shot past Carey Price at 12:58 of the second period.

Caufield had just closed the gap to 2-1 with his first goal of the playoffs on the power play.

Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez had earlier given the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 16 shots in front of the Golden Knights net in the first two periods. At the other end of the ice, Price made 18 saves.

The second game of the series will be played on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

The Canadiens are in the Stanley Cup semifinals for the first time since 2014. At that time, it lost in six games to the New York Rangers.

It was playing its first game in a week after completing a sweep of the Winnipeg Jets last Monday.

The Habs have won seven straight games and never trailed to knock off the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jets and claim the King of the North title.

Theodore's goal at 9:15 of the first period snapped the Habs' streak of not trailing in a single playoff run at 447 minutes, 8 seconds. It is the second longest such streak in NHL history after the Habs' 488:38 in 1960.

The Golden Knights are in the Final Four for the third time in their four seasons of existence. They fell to the Dallas Stars in 2020.

They defeated the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche to win the Western Section crown.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on June 14, 2021.