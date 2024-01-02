MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Gold-headed cane to be awarded to first vessel to enter Port of Montreal

    The gold-headed cane is awarded to the first vessel to enter the Port of Montreal each year. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) The gold-headed cane is awarded to the first vessel to enter the Port of Montreal each year. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

    The Montreal Port Authority (MPA) is gearing up to welcome the first ocean-going vessel of the year to reach the city's port.

    The gold-headed cane event is an annual ceremony celebrating the first ship to enter the Port of Montreal each year.

    It is slated to take place at 2 p.m. with MPA Interim President and CEO Geneviève Deschamps awarding the gold-headed cane to the ship's master and crew.

    This year marks the 185th anniversary of the ceremony, a tradition that the MPA boasts commemorates Montreal's rich maritime heritage.

