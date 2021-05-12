MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jake Allen has been chosen by journalists covering the Montreal Canadiens to receive the Jacques-Beauchamp Trophy.

The trophy has been awarded since the 1981-82 season to the player who played a key role in the team's success during the regular season, without receiving any particular honour.

With 49 points, Allen beat out defenceman Joel Edmundson (43 points) and forward Corey Perry (25 points) in the voting.

The 30-year-old goaltender succeeds Phillip Danault, a 2018-19 recipient. The trophy was not awarded last season due to the pandemic.

In his first season with the Habs, Allen compiled an 11-12-5 record in 29 games with a 2.68 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

The Fredericton, N.B. native picked up his 150th career NHL win on Jan. 21 in Vancouver. Allen also played in his 300th game on March 19 against the Canucks.

The Jacques Beauchamp Trophy was established in 1981 in memory of the journalist who spent most of his professional career covering the Canadiens. Doug Jarvis was the first to receive the honour.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2021.