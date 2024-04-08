Girls aged 9 and 11 hit by vehicle in Montreal during eclipse

MONTREAL
    Two girls aged nine and 11 were sent to hospital after they were hit by a vehicle near the Olympic Stadium during the solar eclipse.

    Montreal police said they received a call at around 3:07 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street and Morgan Avenue.

    Paramedics were also called and said the girls had minor injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier. The two girls were hospitalized "to be sure everything is OK," she added.

    Gauthier said the driver was a 38-year-old woman. A couple hundred people witnessed the collision as crowds were gathered nearby to watch the total solar eclipse over Montreal, she said.

