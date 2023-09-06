Girl, 6, struck by vehicle in Quebec City

A six-year-old girl suffered a serious head injury Wednesday morning in northwest Quebec City when she was involved in a collision with a car.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Quebec City police (SPVQ) announced that health-care workers at the hospital where the young pedestrian was taken, no longer fear for her life.

The collision occurred around 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of de la Colline Boulevard and des Bosquets Street in a residential area of the borough of La Haute-Saint-Charles.

According to the police, the little girl was conscious when the first officers arrived, and was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident was still at the scene when police officers arrived.

A security perimeter was set up at the scene of the collision. Shortly before 10 a.m., the SPVQ reported that its investigators were about to finish their analysis of the scene, and that traffic would resume shortly.

The exact circumstances of the incident have not yet been established.