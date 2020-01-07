MONTREAL -- Entertainment mogul Gilbert Rozon's trial for rape and indecent assault will take place over five days in June.

Crown and defence lawyers appeared before a judge today and agreed to trial dates from June 8 to June 12.

A publication ban covers the identity of the victim -- a single female complainant with allegations dating back to 1980 in St-Sauveur, Que.

Rozon, a founder of Just for Laughs, was charged in December 2018 with rape and indecent assault.

He opted for a trial before judge alone during a court appearance last month.

In November, Rozon renounced his right to a preliminary hearing.



