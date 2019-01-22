

CTV Montreal





The founder of the Just for Laughs festival was not present when he was formally charged with sexual assault.

Gilbert Rozon was arrested two weeks ago and released with a promise to appear in court.

Because of that condition Rozon did not appear personally and instead had a lawyer represent him.

In court on Tuesday Rozon's lawyer said that his client wanted the option to choose between a jury trial or a trial by judge, and was not yet ready to enter a plea.

Rozon is accused of rape and a related charge to an event that took place in 1979.

In the past year, 13 women have come forward and filed complaints about Rozon, but the Crown decided only one alleged crime had enough evidence to proceed to trial.

This does not mean that the Crown does not believe Rozon's accusers, but rather that the prosecutors did not think they would be able to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the case that is going forward, the victim was a minor in 1979, and her identity cannot be published.

The next step will be in early March, when a date will be set for a preliminary hearing.