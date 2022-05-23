Ghost bike installed to honour memory of Montreal entrepreneur Joanna Barcessat

Vélo fantôme installed a ghost bike and commemorative plaque Monday in memory of Joanna Barcessat, a 52-year-old Montreal entrepreneur and mother who died last fall following a collision with a car.

"It is a sad weekend for Vélo fantôme as the non-profit already installed a memorial on Saturday for Irène Dehem and another one for Suzanne Chartrand on Sunday," the organization notes. "The one for Joanna Barcessat will be the 19th memorial installed by Vélo fantôme."

Barcessat died six days after being involved in a collision with a car on the morning of Oct. 27 at the intersection of Saint-Pierre Avenue and Notre-Dame Street in Lachine.

The 26-year-old driver was heading west while Barcessat was cycling south, according to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant at the time.

The belief is that one of them may have neglected to follow the traffic signals.