

The Canadian Press





The price of gasoline in Montreal and Laval climbed to the highest price seen by Quebec drivers in recent years: nearly $1.52 per litre - a 16 cent hike overnight, according to gas price watchdog Essence Quebec.

Around 10 a.m. this morning, the average price per litre of gasoline throughout Quebec remained high, at $1.44 per litre.

The official reasoning for the price increase, experts say, is because oil is at its highest price in two years, and the Canadian dollar is low.

But despite all the factors, the price hike - to Montrealers - still seems to defy logic.

"It's ludacris, because I don't know exactly why the prices are so high here," one driver told CTV Montreal this morning. "I know why they are out west, but here? I have no clue. And it's funny, because you just go out of town, and it's cheaper there."

During the summer of 2008, when the price of gas climed to $1.56/L in Quebec, the price per barrel of crude oil in New York cost approximately $150 USD - more than double its current price.

