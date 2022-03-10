Gas prices in Montreal surpass $2 per litre as price at the pump soars
The hike in gas prices in Montreal is showing no signs of slowing down, surpassing $2 per litre at some stations Thursday morning.
According to CAA-Quebec, the realistic price in the city is 196.6, with average prices at the pump comparable to that.
The recommendation: It’s up to you to decide whether or not to fill up as "the price is fine compared to the market average."
The average price of gas per litre has reached all-time highs across Canada as Russia continues its attack on Ukraine, putting immense pressure on the oil market.
The price at the pump already crossed $2 per litre at some Montreal gas stations last weekend.
