Gas leak that forced evacuation of 200 Longueuil homes fixed
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019 3:38PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:14PM EDT
A major gas leak in Longueuil grounded all flights at the St-Hubert airport Tuesday and forced more than 200 evacuations in the area, but was finally fixed at around 9:00 p.m.
Authorities said the airport had been cleared to resume operations and residents were being let back into their homes.
A natural gas pipe was broken during excavation work on de la Savane Rd. Authorities asked the airport to halt all air traffic as a precaution.
Firefighters knocked on doors telling residents to leave their homes, and buses were sent out to help the evacuees.
As many as 208 nearby homes and a day camp were evacuated, said Longueuil fire department Chief Michel Huguerot.
Power was also cut by Hydro-Quebec to about 600 nearby homes, but was turned back on after the leak was plugged.
There are no reports of injuries or illnesses.
