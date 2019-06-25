

CTV Montreal





A major gas leak in Longueuil grounded all flights at the St-Hubert airport Tuesday and forced more than 200 evacuations in the area, but was finally fixed at around 9:00 p.m.

Authorities said the airport had been cleared to resume operations and residents were being let back into their homes.

A natural gas pipe was broken during excavation work on de la Savane Rd. Authorities asked the airport to halt all air traffic as a precaution.



Firefighters knocked on doors telling residents to leave their homes, and buses were sent out to help the evacuees.



As many as 208 nearby homes and a day camp were evacuated, said Longueuil fire department Chief Michel Huguerot.









Power was also cut by Hydro-Quebec to about 600 nearby homes, but was turned back on after the leak was plugged.

There are no reports of injuries or illnesses.

