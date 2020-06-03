Advertisement
Gas leak forces closure around Guy St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd. in downtown Montreal
Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020 11:06AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 3, 2020 11:15AM EDT
MONTREAL -- A natural gas leak forced the closure of the intersection at Guy St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd. on Wednesday morning.
Thirteen emergency vehicles took part in the operation after a contractor hit a natural gas line in the area at 10 a.m.
Fire department officials say there were some nearby buildings evacuated. There are currently 3,672 Hydro-Quebec clients in the area without electricity.
Emergency workers from Hydro-Quebec are on scene working to control the leak. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.