MONTREAL -- A natural gas leak forced the closure of the intersection at Guy St. and Rene-Levesque Blvd. on Wednesday morning.

Thirteen emergency vehicles took part in the operation after a contractor hit a natural gas line in the area at 10 a.m.

Fire department officials say there were some nearby buildings evacuated. There are currently 3,672 Hydro-Quebec clients in the area without electricity.

Emergency workers from Hydro-Quebec are on scene working to control the leak. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.



