A fugitive originally from Schefferville, Quebec and wanted for attempted murder is at large and frequently posting to social media.

Sebastien Jack Pierre Normandin was charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly driving his car into another vehicle on Dec. 27, 2016 in Victoria B.C.

He was previously charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend in May 2015 and causing bodily harm.

He was released on $5,000 bail on May 30, 2017, and granted permission to live in Montreal as long as he reported in person twice a week to a parole centre, and to check in via telephone every day.

A judge also ordered Normandin to take part in behavourial therapy into order to maintain his mental health.

In October 2017 he disappeared, and is believed to have flown overseas.

His most recent post on Facebook is a list of what he has learned, the top item being "Other than incurable diseases and war, jail is as bad as it gets. Avoid at all costs."

This week he wrote on Twitter "Context notwithstanding. The universe is not just. It just is."

Normandin, 47, who sometimes spells his first name as Sebastian, is 1.93 m tall and weighs 93 kg (6'4", 205 lb).

He has greying hair, green eyes and is fluent in English and French.