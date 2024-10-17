MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Frost advisory in place for southern and central Quebec

    Frost on a white cedar. Environment Canada issued a warning on Oct. 16, 2024 as temperatures are dropping. (Wiki Commons) Frost on a white cedar. Environment Canada issued a warning on Oct. 16, 2024 as temperatures are dropping. (Wiki Commons)
    It's time to bring your outdoor plants inside, as a frost advisory is in place for for several areas of southern and central Quebec.

    The advisory was issued Wednesday as overnight temperatures dropped near freezing for the first time this fall. It's still in place Thursday.

    Environment Canada recommends covering frost-sensitive plants and trees as the frost could damage crops.

    The Montreal, Laval, Vaudreuil, Valleyfield-Beauharnois, and Mont-Orford-Lake Memphrémagog areas are affected by the advisory.  

    A frost advisory is in place for for several areas of southern and central Quebec. (Environment Canada)

