MONTREAL -- Fromagerie Blackburn is recalling its Le Napoléon firm cheese due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), consumers should not consume the recalled products and anyone unsure if they purchased the affected products should contact their retailer.

The products being recalled are:

Fromagerie Blackburn Le Napoléon firm cheese (130g, UPC: 6 28504 56410 3, Best before: July 10, 2020, Code: 19087);

Fromagerie Blackburn Le Napoléon firm cheese (variable weights, UPC starts with 0 200015, Best before: all units sold up to and including March 26, 2020).

“Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” the agency states. “Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.”

The CFIA advises anyone who thinks they became sick from consuming a recalled product to call their doctor.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” the CFIA notes. “Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

The recall was triggered by the company and the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products.