

CTV Montreal Staff





A Quebec City entrepreneur is finding success with her eco-conscious clothing brand.

Leonie Daignault-Leclerc makes clothes from material like certified organic cotton for her brand Gaia and Dubos – a name with meaning.

"In Greek mythology, she is the Goddess of the earth, so for me she symbolizes the protection of the planet and humanity. And Dubos - Rene Dubos - was a French environmentalist in the 20th century," she said. "He came up with the famous slogan that we hear all the time: 'Think global, act local.'"

Gaia and Dubos now has a new line of pyjamas created with fabric made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

Watch the video above to get the story.