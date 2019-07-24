Featured Video
From plastic to pyjamas: Quebec City designer's eco-conscious clothing line
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 8:23PM EDT
A Quebec City entrepreneur is finding success with her eco-conscious clothing brand.
Leonie Daignault-Leclerc makes clothes from material like certified organic cotton for her brand Gaia and Dubos – a name with meaning.
"In Greek mythology, she is the Goddess of the earth, so for me she symbolizes the protection of the planet and humanity. And Dubos - Rene Dubos - was a French environmentalist in the 20th century," she said. "He came up with the famous slogan that we hear all the time: 'Think global, act local.'"
Gaia and Dubos now has a new line of pyjamas created with fabric made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.
Watch the video above to get the story.
Latest Montreal News
- Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths says son intends to die in police gunfire
- Another bus catches fire, this time on Hwy. 10 near Chambly
- School bus fire caused by electrical problem in engine: owner
- From plastic to pyjamas: Quebec City designer's eco-conscious clothing line
- Montreal start-up uses AI to test water quality