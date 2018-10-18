Featured Video
From church to condos: Westmount building to be converted
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 2:34PM EDT
The Mountainside United Church in Westmount has been sold to a developer who plans to convert it into condos.
The building on The Boulevard and Lansdowne dates back to 1914. It has been sold for $4 million to Corev Immobilier.
