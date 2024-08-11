Friday's storm shattered rainfall records in Montreal and across Quebec

While municipalities across Quebec continue to survey the damage caused by Friday's rainstorm, is is clear that the amount of rain that fell on Montreal shattered the record for percipitation accumulation in a single day.

It is the second top five daily rain total recorded in 2024.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said that at 153.8 millimetres, Friday's rain broke the Montreal daily record set in November 1996 by over 60 millimetres.

Here are the top five single-day rain accumulation records for Montreal:

153.8 mm - Aug. 9, 2024 93.5 mm - Nov. 8, 1996 81.9 mm - Sept. 14, 1979 80.5 mm - Oct. 6, 1995 79.2 mm - July 10, 2024

ECCC began tabulating rainfail levels in 1942.

Montreal did not get the most rain on Friday, however, with Lanoraie, Que. getting over 220 mm. of rain. The municipality around 70 kilometres northeast of Quebc along the shores of the Saint Lawrence River is the one municipality that topped 200 millimetres, according to ECCC.

Across Quebec, other regions got even more precipitation with the following 15 municipalities also topping 100 millimetres:

Lanoraie - 221

Laval - 188

Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue - 173

Brossard - 163

Terrebonne - 160

Mont-Tremblant - 134

L'Assomption - 132

Mirabel - 127

Sainte-Emilie-de-l'Energie - 125

Sainte-Julie - 120

Nicolet - 118

Trois-Rivieres - 114

Granby - 112

Lachute - 111

Prevost - 108

It was also very windy in Montreal, with gusts reaching 76 KM/H in Dorval.