Freezing rain warning issued across Quebec
Published Wednesday, November 17, 2021 6:20AM EST
MONTREAL -- Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Wednesday affecting several regions in Quebec.
Authorities say the rain could make for dangerously slippery roads and walkways in the following areas on Wednesday and Thursday:
- Metro Montreal
- Laval
- Vaudreuil area
- Valleyfield - Beauharnois area
- Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area
- Sherbrooke area
The weather system arrived in Quebec from the prairies and is expected to move into eastern Quebec on Thursday.
Authorities say the risk of precipitation remains low in southern Quebec. Still, should it start to rain, residents in the affected areas should be particularly careful on highways, walkways, and parking lots.