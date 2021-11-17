MONTREAL -- Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning Wednesday affecting several regions in Quebec.

Authorities say the rain could make for dangerously slippery roads and walkways in the following areas on Wednesday and Thursday:

Metro Montreal

Laval

Vaudreuil area

Valleyfield - Beauharnois area

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog area

Sherbrooke area

The weather system arrived in Quebec from the prairies and is expected to move into eastern Quebec on Thursday.

Authorities say the risk of precipitation remains low in southern Quebec. Still, should it start to rain, residents in the affected areas should be particularly careful on highways, walkways, and parking lots.