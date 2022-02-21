As the City of Montreal launches its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.

The city is already busy digging out from 25 centimetres of snow that fell from Thursday through Saturday. And now, there are more advisories in place warning of another round of stormy weather.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special weather statements warning of a prolonged period of freezing rain affecting the St. Lawrence valley beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Montreal could see several hours of freezing precipitation before a change over to straight rain on Tuesday night. The ice could cause slick roads and sidewalks and the agency is asking motorists to consider modifying any non-essential travel plans.

Meanwhile, areas further north are bracing for heavy snow. Snowfall amounts could exceed 20 centimetres well north of the St. Lawrence.

As the system departs on Wednesday, temperatures will drop once again below the freezing mark. Another round of accumulating snow is possible for the end of the week on Friday.