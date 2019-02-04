

The calls have been reported across Canada for years: someone claiming to be from Revenue Canada says you owe money on your taxes and you have to pay immediately or be thrown in jail.

Sometimes the callers say there is already a warrant out for the person's arrest -- or they play nice, and say the person is getting a large refund.

Montreal police Inspector André Durocher said the con artists often ask people to pay through unusual means, such as Bitcoin or an iTunes card.

"No official agency is going to ask you to buy an iTunes card, to scratch the card and give you the number," said Durocher.

The reality is that Revenue Canada will never contact anyone by phone to urgently demand a payment.

Anyone who receives a fraudulent call is urged to report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

