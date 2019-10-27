MONTREAL -- A four-car pile-up on Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Laval sent multiple people to hospital Sunday night around 6:40 p.m.

According to Laval Police, a driver was heading south on Cure-Labelle and hit another vehicle, but continued driving. The driver that was hit told police that he followed the first vehicle that continued at a high rate of speed, running a red light and ramming into a car stopped at the red light at St. Martin Blvd.

The rear-ended vehicle collided with the one in front of it, and the driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Authorities do not fear for his life.

The driver who caused the accident was also taken to the hospital.