Four-car pile up on Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Laval sends multiple drivers to hospital
Multiple people were sent to hospital after an accident on Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Laval Oct. 27, 2019.
Published Sunday, October 27, 2019 10:36PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A four-car pile-up on Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Laval sent multiple people to hospital Sunday night around 6:40 p.m.
According to Laval Police, a driver was heading south on Cure-Labelle and hit another vehicle, but continued driving. The driver that was hit told police that he followed the first vehicle that continued at a high rate of speed, running a red light and ramming into a car stopped at the red light at St. Martin Blvd.
The rear-ended vehicle collided with the one in front of it, and the driver sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Authorities do not fear for his life.
The driver who caused the accident was also taken to the hospital.
Latest Montreal News
- Four-car pile up on Cure-Labelle Blvd. in Laval sends multiple drivers to hospital
- A body was found on a small Quebec town's street under mysterious circumstances
- Rock and roll all night and every day for 50 years: CHOM celebrates milestone birthday
- The ADISQ rewards the best of Quebec's music industry Sunday night
- Municipal police federation wants almost $800 million to fill funding gap