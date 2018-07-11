

CTV Montreal





Four baby cheetahs made their first outing with their mother this week, ten weeks after being born at Parc Safari.

The wildlife park in Hemmingford now has six healthy baby cheetahs in its midst.

In a Quebec first, two cheetah kittens were born in May 2017. A few weeks ago, another four were born healthy.

They will all be on display as of Saturday, July 21.

The cheetahs were all born to the same mother, Akeelah, and their births took place without any human intervention, though an emergency team was on site just in case.

Mosi and Jelanie were born last year. This year, two males and two females were added to the cheetah den.

The four cheetah babies weighed an average of 300 to 400 g at birth. Now at 10 weeks, they weigh between 4 and 4.5 kg each.

So far, Akeelah is rearing them without any human intervention whatsoever.