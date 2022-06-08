Four arrested in car theft ring that targeted 46 SUVs in Montreal area

Montreal police say they have arrested four suspects in connection with a car theft ring involving 46 SUVs.

The four suspects were arrested on May 31.

Two of them, André Ferreira Dedeus and Andres Dario Olea Ortiz, both 27, are facing several charges relating to motor vehicle theft, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and breach of condition. They have appeared at the Montreal courthouse and remain in police custody.

The other two suspects, aged 26 and 27, were released on a promise to appear.

The SUVs were stolen between April and December 2021, and police say they were intended for export overseas. Several were found inside containers at the Port of Montreal.

Police are offering the following tips for car owners:

Install a tracking system on your car so that it can be found in case of theft

Get a case or box that blocks the signal emitted by your smart key

Equip your car with an immobilizer. This system prevents the fuel from flowing when the car is started

Have the windows and major parts of your vehicle engraved

Install a device to slow down the thief, such as an anti-theft bar on the steering wheel or a lock on the integrated diagnostic system

The investigation into the theft ring involved officers from the Montreal police, Quebec provincial police, and the Laval and Terrebonne police departments.

The police investigation is continuing, and investigators say they are actively seeking other suspected collaborators. Anyone with information is invited to call 911, their local police station or reach out to Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via infocrimemontreal.ca.