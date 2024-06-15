Forward Oliver Kapanen signs rookie contract with the Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Oliver Kapanen to a three-season rookie contract.
The agreement, announced Saturday morning, will take effect for the 2024-25 season.
Financial details of the contract were not disclosed by the team.
Kapanen played 51 games for KalPa Kuopio this season in Finland's Liiga.
He scored 14 goals and 20 assists.
The native of Timra, Sweden, added 14 points, including seven goals, in 13 playoff games, finishing first in scoring -- tied with four other players -- and second in goals.
Kapanen also represented Finland at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, where he led his team with six goals in eight games. The 20-year-old centre ranked fifth in tournament scoring, tied with four other players.
The Canadiens selected Kapanen in the second round, 64th overall, at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 15, 2024.
