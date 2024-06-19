Most Quebecers satisfied with their local police force: survey

A majority of Quebecers say they are satisfied with their local police force's work, according to a survey commissioned by the Ministry of Public Security (MSP).

The survey found that 85 per cent of respondents were satisfied with their local police force, and said they had confidence in it.

The survey, the results of which were made public on Wednesday, was conducted by Léger. It looked at satisfaction levels with the 26 municipal police organizations and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Léger also asked questions about feelings of safety, perceived efficiency, and police conduct and ethics.

Some 90 per cent of those surveyed said they felt safe in their municipality. Generally speaking, most participants felt that their police force was effective in dealing with various types of crime or in different interventions.

Every year, police organizations conduct surveys of the population they serve. But this is the first time that Quebecers have been surveyed simultaneously with the same questions about their local police, notes the MSP.

The survey was conducted among over 10,000 people between March 26 and April 9.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2024.