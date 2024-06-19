MONTREAL
    • Quebec's Order of Chemists concerned about sunscreen misinformation

    Sunscreen is 'safe and effective' when used correctly, the Quebec Order of Chemists is reiterating, at a time when 'erroneous and misleading information' on the subject is spreading on social networks.

    In a news release published on Wednesday, the Order of Chemists expressed its dismay that influencers are claiming that sunscreen ingredients are harmful to the skin. It said such 'scientifically unfounded' claims could endanger public health.

    Michel Alsayegh, president of the Order of Chemists, points out that sunscreens are designed to protect the skin from the harmful effects of the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays and that scientific research demonstrates the efficacy and safety of these products when used following instructions.

    He said, "it is worrying to see pseudo-experts inciting the population to forego sun protection, thereby increasing the risk of skin cancer and other damage caused by UV rays."

    Many videos are circulating on social networks where influencers argue that sunscreen can cause rashes, make the skin 'age' and even cause cancer. This movement has led to an outcry from experts across Canada and the United States.

    The Quebec Order of Chemists points out that even if influencers have a large audience, they don't "generally have the scientific expertise to evaluate chemicals and their safety."
     

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 19, 2024.

