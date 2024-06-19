MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Construction worker dies after falling from structure in downtown Montreal

    A man is dead after falling from a building at Phillips Square in Montreal (CTV News / Scott Prouse) A man is dead after falling from a building at Phillips Square in Montreal (CTV News / Scott Prouse)
    Share

    A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal.

    The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.

    The work site, managed by Magil Construction, said the worker was high up on the structure when he fell, taking a piece of equipment with him.

    He died instantly.

    "A tragic accident occurred today, resulting in the death of a subcontractor employee working with our company," said Magil Construction in a statement. "The site has been evacuated, and we remind all our workers that psychological support is available to them."

    The workplace safety board the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) said it is sending inspectors to the site to look into the incident and secure the location. Magil said it is cooperating with the investigators to determine the causes.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News