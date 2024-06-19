Construction worker dies after falling from structure in downtown Montreal

A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.

The work site, managed by Magil Construction, said the worker was high up on the structure when he fell, taking a piece of equipment with him.

He died instantly.

"A tragic accident occurred today, resulting in the death of a subcontractor employee working with our company," said Magil Construction in a statement. "The site has been evacuated, and we remind all our workers that psychological support is available to them."

The workplace safety board the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) said it is sending inspectors to the site to look into the incident and secure the location. Magil said it is cooperating with the investigators to determine the causes.